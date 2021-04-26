Police arrest woman in connection with Aurora shooting; prosecutors to announce charges Tuesday

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of shooting an injuring a man near Lowry Park last week.

Investigators on April 21 announced the arrest of Lutisia Jones in connection with the shooting near a residence at 1184 Clinton Street.

The shooting occurred at 10:54 p.m. April 20, and Jones was arrested 10 minutes later, police said in a tweet.

The relationship between Jones and the man who was shot remains unclear. The man is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

A request for the arrest affidavit filed against Jones was not immediately returned Monday morning.

Court dockets show Jones’ case appearing under the name Latisia Hunter. She is being held at the Arapahoe County jail on a general murder charge under the name Lutisia Hallie Hunter, records show.

She’s being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond and slated to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. April 27. Prosecutors are expected to announce their criminal charges in response to those recommended by police at the proceeding.