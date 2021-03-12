Police arrest man after shooting, motorcycle chase in east Aurora Thursday

AURORA | Aurora police arrested a man following a shooting and a vehicle chase through the eastern edge of the city Thursday night.

Investigators said a man shot and seriously wounded his neighbor following an argument in the 236000 block of East Grand Place in the city’s southern Tollgate Crossing neighborhood shortly before 8:45 p.m. March 11.

Police said on Twitter that the man who was eventually arrested was arguing with an unnamed woman at a residence in the neighborhood. A neighbor eventually attempted to mediate the dispute and was shot, officials said.

Police originally characterized the argument as a “domestic disturbance,” but clarified on Friday that “there was no domestic relationship” between the woman and the suspected shooter.

The person who was shot sustained “serious injuries,” but is expected to survive.

Detectives believe the man who pulled the trigger then fled the area on a motorcycle. An officer attempted to stop the man somewhere along Gun Club Road, but the man refused to heed and a chase ensued along Gun Club, Smoky Hill Road and the northbound lanes of the E-470 tollway.

Aurora police are typically barred from engaging in vehicle pursuits unless “there are strong and compelling reasons and … all reasonable alternatives have been considered,” according to departmental regulations.

In a tweet sent Thursday, police said the shooting prompted the chase.

“Due to the violent nature of this crime a pursuit was authorized,” police wrote.

The suspected shooter eventually crashed his motorcycle near the intersection of E-470 and Quincy Road, authorities said. He was arrested and taken to a hospital to address minor injuries.

It’s unclear what charges have been recommended against the man. Police did not respond to a request seeking to identify the man and obtain his mugshot Friday morning.