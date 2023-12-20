AURORA | A 17-year-old boy on Tuesday became the fourth person to be arrested in connection with an August shooting that left an Aurora man dead, according to police.

Officers from the Aurora Police Department’s SWAT and fugitive teams took the boy into custody Tuesday afternoon and booked him into jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

The suspect is not being identified because he is a minor. Police said in a news release that the boy was the last suspect they were seeking in connection with the shooting in Aurora’s Del Mar Park neighborhood.

Allegedly, the Aug. 23 incident began when the victim — Miguel Saucedo-Arujo, 49 — and his son confronted two people who were stealing scooters behind their home in the 900 block of Paris Street. The suspects rode away on the scooters, and Saucedo-Arujo and his son chased them in a pickup truck.

The father and son were shot at during the chase and eventually returned back to the house on Paris Street. After they arrived, several gunshots were fired into the house from a passing vehicle. One bullet struck Saucedo-Arujo, mortally wounding him.

In September, police made their first arrest, a 16-year-old boy, who was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Two more people were arrested in October — Ahmed Mohamed, 18, and a 15-year-old boy who police did not identify. The two were charged with first- and second-degree murder on top of two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.