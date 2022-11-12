Owner of Aurora home healthcare services provider accused of Medicaid fraud

AURORA | An Aurora woman is accused of felony fraud for overbilling Medicaid for home healthcare services reportedly provided by her company, Aggie’s Angels Care Providers.

An investigation by the Colorado Department of Law’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that DeJane Reaniece Lattany regularly filed and received Medicaid reimbursement for services that Aggie’s Angels had not provided. The company mainly serves seniors and people with developmental disabilities.

An arrest affidavit for Lattany says she was billing “hundreds of man-hours of service, sufficient to cover anywhere from a 6-12-month timeframe of services…within a matter of a couple of calendar days, a timeframe in which it is not possible to perform that quantity of service hours.”

Investigators say between Nov. 9, 2019 and Oct. 1, 2022 there were a total of 319 claims paid, totaling $526,293.89. The total value of the alleged theft is $372,150.47, according to the affidavit.

Lattany first told investigators that the overfilling was due to an issue with a billing company called Affordable Professional Billing Services and she was trying to correct it, but investigators later learned the company didn’t exist at all and that the company was “fabricated in an effort to hinder the investigation.”

Aggie’s Angels says on its website that the company “has been built upon solid, wholesome morals and ethics.”

Lattany is charged with Medicaid fraud and waste, which is a class three felony. She also faces charges for cybercrime, falsifying documents and attempting to influence a public servant, all felonies.

“Home healthcare is sometimes a patient’s only option, and taking advantage of a system that helps the most vulnerable Coloradans puts this care in jeopardy,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement about the case. “We will continue to hold accountable those who take advantage of the state’s Medicaid system.”