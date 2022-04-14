Ousted Douglas County superintendent Corey Wise hired by Cherry Creek

AURORA | Former Douglas County School District superintendent Corey Wise has been hired by Cherry Creek Schools, the district confirmed Thursday.

Wise will serve as interim assistant superintendent for education operations for the 2022-2023 school year.

In February, Wise was fired without cause by a 4-3 vote led by the Douglas County school board’s new conservative majority, where board members struggled to articulate a clear reason for why they thought he was unfit to lead. He had previously been with the district for 25 years.

Wise has retained the services of the Rathod Mohamedbhai law firm and is pursuing legal action against the district. According to reporting from Colorado Public Radio, on Wednesday he filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Colorado Civil Rights Division alleging he had been illegally fired.

At the February meeting, the board’s three-person minority spoke highly of Wise’s leadership qualities.

“Any of the districts that are listening out there tonight, Corey is an extraordinary leader,” board member Elizabeth Hanson said, tearing up. “I will be the first in line to be a shining reference for him and I know there will be thousands of our staff who would be willing to do the same.”