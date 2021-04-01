AURORA | After a year-plus of COVID-19 social distancing, sitting in a Parisian cafe or stargazing over the French countryside would be a refreshing change of scenery.

While international jet-setting might not be in the cards, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is going to bring France to Aurora this summer with an immersive exhibit of Vincent Van Gogh’s work.

“Van Gogh Alive” will be on exhibit at the Hangar at Stanley Marketplace from July 9 through Sept. 26, according to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale later this month.

The exhibit is the most visited multi-sensory experience in the world, according to a news release from the DCPA. Along with featuring larger-than-live paintings, sound and moving images are also incorporated.

The exhibit is kid-friendly and will be following CDC COVID safety protocols, the release said.

“Traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation are forgotten as visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined,” the release said. “From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an ‘unforgettable’ multi-sensory experience.”

Tickets may be purchased online at denvercenter.org beginning April 20.

