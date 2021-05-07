Motorcyclist dies after rounding curve, attempting to pass car in Aurora Thursday

AURORA | A motorcycle rider has died after he drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to pass another car in southeast Aurora Thursday, police said.

Investigators with the Aurora Police Department said a male motorcyclist traveling north on South Ventura Street struck an oncoming car shortly before 1:20 p.m. on May 6.

Traffic investigators believe the man was attempting to circumvent another car traveling north on Ventura when he moved into oncoming traffic. Authorities said the man was attempting to make the pass while negotiating a sharp, lefthand curve in the roadway. The collision occurred roughly where Ventura turns into East Yale Avenue and begins traversing east to west.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the deceased motorcyclist after his family is notified in the coming days. The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, police said.

No one who was traveling in the eastbound car that the motorcyclist struck was injured, police said. Authorities do not believe the driver of the car was speeding or intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the motorcyclist was inebriated or speeding at the time of the collision.

The crash was reported less than a week after another fatal motorcycle crash in the northern part of the city that left one man dead.

About half of all crashes involving a motorcycle in the city result in the operator sustaining some form of injury, Officer Crystal McCoy, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, wrote in a news release.

Last year marked the deadliest year on record for Colorado motorcyclists with 137 fatalities, according to Colorado State Patrol. Fatalities in the state had remained flat for the preceding three years.

More than half of the 103 riders killed on Colorado roads in 2019 were not wearing helmets, according to State Patrol statistics.