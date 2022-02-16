Most Colorado school districts ditch mask mandates

Mask mandates are out in Colorado school districts.

Over the last two weeks, districts around the state have dropped their mask requirements or set deadlines to do so as local public health departments have also lifted their school mandates. Colorado hasn’t had a statewide mask requirement since May 2021.

The change mirrors decisions in previously COVID-cautious blue states like New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Oregon that have also dropped school mask requirements.

“The health department, politics, and the public all seemed to be of a similar position that now is the time to take the government imposition of a mask mandate and make it parental choice,” said James Duffy, chief operating officer for Westminster Public Schools. “Of those three camps, it would be very difficult for us to swim upstream, so we decided to make it parental choice.

“We still encourage our staff and students to wear masks. We’re not anti-mask. We just need to focus on educating our kids.”

Some medical experts say it’s too early to safely drop mask requirements.

“So much of it is not based on the science but really on politics and philosophy,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ infectious disease committee and a professor of pediatrics at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical School. “People are done, and they just want to move past COVID. It’s a little too early to declare victory.”

Federal guidance continues to call for masks in schools, and states like Illinois and California are keeping them for now.

Colorado’s system of local control has resulted in a patchwork of COVID policies in schools. Some districts, like Westminster, started the school year with a mask mandate, while others adopted one as cases rose. Still other school districts adopted mask mandates when local public health authorities required them, while those outside the Front Range remained mostly mask optional all along.

A study by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found that schools with mask mandates saw fewer outbreaks than those without.

In Mesa Valley District 51 on the Western Slope, a new conservative school board voted to end a policy that required masks when more than 2% of a school population tested positive.

Now even school districts and counties with stricter COVID protocols have ditched masks. The Tri-County Board of Health, which oversees Adams and Arapahoe counties, last month to lift its mask requirement beginning Feb. 5, and most of the 14 school districts in its jurisdiction announced they would do the same.

Aurora Superintendent Rico Munn said he doesn’t know what criteria he would use to lift a mandate if he kept one in place longer than Tri-County required it, and he didn’t want to place educators in the position of enforcing a policy that doesn’t apply anywhere else.

“From Day 1 of this pandemic, at least for us, we made a decision and a commitment that our ‘true north’ was Tri-County Public Health,” he said.

APS and Cherry Creek have followed Tri-County’s lead throughout the pandemic, though in announcing the change both districts said that masks are still “strongly encouraged.”

“We realize that for some members of the community this decision about masks is disappointing and for other community members it is a welcomed message,” Cherry Creek superintendent Chris Smith said in an email to families.

Westminster Superintendent Pam Swanson said masking has required trade-offs, especially for young students learning to read and students learning English. Those trade-offs were worth it when schools had no other way to protect students, but that’s not the case anymore, she said.

“For a small child, not being able to see a teacher’s face or a teacher not being able to see a small child’s face, that did detract,” Swanson said. “School is a social thing.”

So far, Pueblo 60 has kept its mandate, though Pueblo 70, which serves unincorporated areas outside the city, has dropped mask requirements.

Adams 14 in the working-class Denver suburb of Commerce City is also keeping masks. The district uses its own metrics based on community transmission rates because the school district generally has had higher rates of COVID, with more students living in multigenerational households and more parents working essential jobs, than other parts of the county.

The district plans to lift its mask requirement when cases drop below 100 per 100,000 people, the federal threshold for high transmission, which could happen in a few weeks. Currently, every county in Colorado except two is still in high transmission

While most children who contract COVID will experience mild illness, some get very sick. Fifteen school-aged children have died of COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to state health officials. During the recent omicron wave, record numbers of children were hospitalized with COVID, roughly two thirds of them due to effects of the virus.

O’Leary of the Academy of Pediatrics would prefer that school districts look at community transmission and vaccination rates before dropping their mask mandates.

“The problem we run into when we talk about schools is we don’t have vaccination coverage as high as we would like, especially for elementary students,” he said. “I would love to see the vaccination rates higher, before we make these changes.”

Just 31% of Colorado children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, a rate higher than the national average but well below the rest of the population. About 61% of children ages 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated.

That means COVID can still spread easily in schools, said Susan Hassig, a professor of epidemiology at Tulane University’s School of Public Health, with implications for students’ families, their own health, and the stability of in-person learning.

“The reality is that they’re going to be putting adults and children into a congregate setting for seven hours a day without any kind of source reduction or infection protection,” she said.

O’Leary acknowledges, though, that “the horse has left the barn.”

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued new guidance that would allow schools to treat COVID like other communicable diseases starting Feb. 28, guidance that largely follows what school districts are already doing. Scaling back quarantine requirements takes away one of the incentives schools had to keep masks in place.

In addition to the downward trend in cases, county public health directors point to optimistic state modeling, the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 and up, and a high level of immunity, whether from vaccination or recent illness.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a spike in cases,” said Bob McDonald, executive director of Denver Public Health and Environment. “People who are vaccinated and boosted have very little to worry about. People who are immunocompromised need to make educated decisions, but we can’t wear face coverings forever.”

Like many parents, Azucena Rubio has mixed feelings. She doesn’t think masks have affected her children’s learning or socialization in Jeffco Public Schools, but she expects them to be happier without face coverings, especially her 10-year-old, who complains that masks are itchy.

But she’s not sure now is the time.

“By not having the masks, we’re not being as careful as we could be,” she said. “I want to get back to normal, but I do wonder if it’s really over.”