Medication assisted treatment facility opening in Aurora

AURORA | Community Medical Services is holding an open house Thursday in advance of the Friday opening of its new medication assisted treatment facility in Aurora.

Medication assisted treatment (MAT) is used for people struggled with addiction to opioids in combination with counseling and other treatment. The patient is regularly given a drug, typically buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone, that blocks the effects of opioids and inhibits drug cravings.

Most MAT facilities are open only early in the mornings, but the center in Aurora will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, according to a news release from Community Medical Services.

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new facility in Aurora at 14300 E. Exposition Avenue. The event is free and will include light refreshments.