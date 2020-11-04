Mason to become next Adams County DA, race for 18th still too close to call

AURORA | One Democrat has won his contest to be the next district attorney for the portions of Aurora north of East Colfax Avenue, and another is clinging to a wafer-thin lead in her bid to be Arapahoe County’s top prosecutor.

Democrat Brian Mason has won his bid to become the chief attorney in Adams and Broomfield Counties over Republican challenger Tim McCormack, the Associated Press announced early Wednesday. Mason has sported a roughly 30,000 vote lead since results were first unveiled on election night.

“I’m very honored by the support I’ve received from the community,” Mason said via phone late Tuesday. “And as the next DA I will work tirelessly to keep our community safe and to make our criminal justice work for everyone.”

Mason, who is currently a trial manager in the 17th, will succeed his present boss, term-limited Democrat Dave Young.

The contest to succeed term-limited Republican George Brauchler in the 18th Judicial District is far tighter.

Democrat Amy Padden maintains a 1,317 vote lead over Republican John Kellner in the race to work for the more than 1 million residents who live in the jurisdiction’s four counties: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln.

Padden maintains a double digit lead in Arapahoe County, while Kellner reports the same in Douglas. Kellner shellacked Padden in the more southern and rural Elbert and Lincoln Counties, though less than 20,000 voters cast ballots in those much smaller jurisdictions. More than 500,000 people have voted in the area’s larger counties, though ballots continue to trickle in Wednesday afternoon. Several thousand votes were added to the cumulative count shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

At the current margins, the race would go to an automatic recount under state law. Election rules dictate that ballots must be counted again if the difference in votes between two candidates is less than one half of 1% of the leader’s total. Using Padden’s current total of 269,969 votes, the race currently meets that tripwire.

Padden, a former state and federal prosecutor, is currently working in the 11th Judicial District, which covers Fremont, Chaffee and Custer Counties.

Kellner has been with the 18th since Brauchler began his first term in the office in 2012. Kellner has spent nearly the past eight years as a chief deputy DA, primarily specializing in unsolved cold cases.