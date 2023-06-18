AURORA | Police released few details about a shooting Saturday night that occurred in central Aurora and left one man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man walked into a nearby hospital at about 10:45 p.m. after having been shot.

The shooting reportedly took place somewhere near East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street, according to an Aurora police social media post.

The man told police he had no information about the shooter, and that the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.