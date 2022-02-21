Man shot Monday morning on East Colfax Avenue

AURORA | Police said in social media posts that a 25-year-old man was shot in the vicinity of 11500 E. Colfax Ave. around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and it’s not known where the man was shot on his body. No other details have been released by the Aurora Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.