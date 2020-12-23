Man shot dead in Aurora restaurant parking lot Tuesday night

AURORA | A man not identified by the police died Tuesday evening after being shot while in the parking lot of a restaurant at Chambers Road and Iliff Avenue, police said.

Police said multiple people called dispatchers at about 8 p.m. to report the shooting outside Mariscos El Rey 2, 10293 E. Iliff Ave.

Police found an adult male in the parking lot who’d been shot and wounded. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where the man succumbed to his shooting injuries, according to police spokesperson Office Crystal McCoy.

“Initial information obtained suggests a disturbance in the parking lot led to a male being fatally shot,” McCoy stated in a police blog. “Right now, investigators are still working to identify a suspect(s) and believe this was an isolated incident.”

Police said they do not yet know if the shooting victim knew the suspect or suspects, or what led to the disturbance, and ultimately the shooting.

As per Aurora police policy, the victim’s name will be released by a county coroner.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.