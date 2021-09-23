Man sentenced to 40 years for paralyzing woman in Aurora stabbing

AURORA | A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to four decades in state prison for stabbing and paralyzing a woman in north Aurora last spring.

An Adams County District Court judge last week sentenced Ahkeem Jamall Powell to 40 years behind bars for attacking a woman with a sharp instrument in April 2020, puncturing her liver.

A spokesperson for the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Powell stabbed the woman, who was an acquaintance of his, in the back of the head and abdomen after she approached him while he was working on a car outside of an Aurora motel in the early morning hours of April 7, 2020.

The woman who was stabbed eventually had a stroke and fell into a lengthy coma, according to the district attorney’s office. She is now paralyzed on one side of her body and uses a wheelchair.

“This violent stabbing shocks the conscience, and the victim is lucky to be alive,” District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement. “The defendant’s acts were deplorable. The community will be safer now that he must serve this significant sentence.”

The arrest affidavit describing the circumstances surrounding the attack was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

An Adams County jury convicted Powell of attempted murder, assault and a pair of sentence enhancement charges in July.

Powell was arrested and booked into the Adams County jail a week after the stabbing, county records show. He remains there awaiting transfer to a state prison.