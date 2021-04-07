Man dies after crashing car into tree during Tuesday squall

AURORA | One man has died after crashing his SUV into a tree along South Peoria Street in Aurora Tuesday evening, according to Aurora police.

Authorities said an unidentified man was traveling south on Peoria at about 5:15 p.m. April 6 when he apparently lost control and struck a tree. He died at a local hospital a short time later.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

The man who died was the only person inside the SUV at the time of the collision, and no other injuries were reported. Police do not believe the man who died was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

Traffic investigators have indicated that inclement weather contributed to the crash. A brief winter squall ensnared traffic Tuesday evening, prompting the city to employ its “accident alert” protocols.

Portions of Peoria were closed for several hours Tuesday as authorities processed the crash scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision Friday or may have dashboard camera footage fo the incident is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.