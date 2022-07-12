Man dies after being shot near First and Fulton in Aurora

AURORA | A man was fatally shot in unclear circumstances in the 100 block of Fulton Street in west Aurora on Tuesday.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., police said they responded to a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from “grievous injuries,” though gave no other details. The man was transported to the hospital and later died, according to a news release.

Investigators from the Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit worked to locate evidence and interview witnesses at the scene of the crime. Police spoke with a woman who was identified as being involved with the incident, though police said in the release that “there is no known relationship between the male and female.”

The case remains open, and police said the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once he is identified and his family notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is invited to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 may be offered in exchange for information about the shooting.