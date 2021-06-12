Man dead, teen injured in Aurora shooting Friday night

AURORA | One person has died following a double shooting in Aurora’s Meadow Hills neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Two people were shot near the intersection of South Fraser Street and South Fraser Court at about 10:20 p.m. June 11, Police Lt. Chris Amsler wrote in a news release.

Police didn’t find either of the people who had been shot in the area, but later determined that both people drove themselves to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

One of the two people injured in the shooting, an adult male, died of his injuries after being admitted to a hospital, police said. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

The other person who was injured, a 17-year-old male, has already been released from the hospital, according to Amsler.

No additional information on what may have precipitated the shooting was released Saturday morning. Homicide detectives are canvassing the area and continuing to gather evidence, police said.

The man’s death Friday night marked the first fatal shooting of the month and the first gun-related homicide in Aurora in about two weeks.

Anyone who may have potential information related to the recent shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.