Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children in Aurora, Denver

AURORA | An Aurora man is facing criminal charges for allegedly fondling children at Denver International Airport and at an amusement center in Aurora, according to a Thursday news release sent out by the Aurora and Denver police departments.

Police said they believe there are more victims than have already been reported and are asking anyone who has information or who wants to report an assault to come forward.

Joseph Spector, 44, is facing felony sexual assault on a child charges in connection to the crimes, according to the departments.

On July 29, the Denver Police Department responded to a report that a child had been forcibly fondled at DIA, according to a news release from the police. After speaking with the child’s mother and reviewing surveillance footage, police identified the perpetrator as Spector. A warrant was obtained for his arrest on Sept. 6 and on Wednesday he was arrested by Denver police.

The Aurora Police Department’s crimes against children unit has also identified Spector as a suspect in a Sept. 6 assault at Lava Island, a children’s amusement center in Aurora, where a female child was allegedly forcibly fondled around 1 p.m. that day.

“Due to the apparent pattern, investigators believed there may be additional individuals in the community who have been victimized by Spector,” the release said. “Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the police agency where the incident occurred.”

The Aurora Police Department can be reached at (303)-627-3100 and the Denver Police Department at (720)-913-6040.

Spector is currently being held in the Denver County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to online records. He will be prosecuted in the relevant judicial districts where the alleged assault took place.