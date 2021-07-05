Maintenance to disrupt Aurora’s R Line and H Line Tuesday, Wednesday

AURORA | Maintenance work on overhead wire along the H and R lines are expected to impact light rail riders in Aurora July 6 and 7, according to the Regional Transportation District.

Service will be suspended between Nine Mile and Belleview stations for the R Line and Nine Mile and Southmoore stations for the H Line.

Bus shuttles will be available as following, though RTD suggests riders look for alternative transportation:

For R Line:

Nine Mile Station: Board bus shuttle at Gate E

Dayton Station: Board bus shuttle at temporary gate

Belleview Station: Board bus shuttle at Gate A

There will be normal service along the R Line from Peoria Station to Nine Mile and from Lincoln Station to Belleview Station.

For H Line:

Nine Mile Station: Board bus shuttle at Gate E

Dayton Station: Board bus shuttle at temporary gate

Southmoor Station: Board bus shuttle at Gate A

There will be a modified schedule from Florida Station to Nine Mile Station along the H Line and from Southmoor Station to 18th & California Station. RTD says riders should plan for delays.

Regular service is expected to resume Thursday.