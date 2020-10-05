Local, state election officials to answer voter questions Monday at noon

DENVER | Colorado election officials will answer questions about voting in the upcoming election in a virtual Q&A Monday at noon.

Hosted by the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition and 9News and moderated by reporter Jeremy Jojola, Arapahoe County Elections Director Peg Perl and Denver Elections Director Jocelyn Bucaro will take Coloradans’ questions about how to ensure their vote is counted.

Participates can submit questions to 9News’ or CFoIC’s Facebook pages, via twitter to @CoFOIC or via email to [email protected].

The event will stream Monday, Oct. 5 at noon on 9News’ Facebook page.

— CARINA JULIG, STAFF WRITER