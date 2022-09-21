LETTERS: Will normal diplomatic efforts continue to work in Taiwan?

Editor: Irresponsible, reckless and dangerous. These are three words that come to mind when I read about more members of the US Congress visiting Taiwan and watched President Biden in his 60 Minutes interview. I am extremely concerned that the souring relations between the US and China will get to a point where normal diplomatic efforts will be insufficient to repair.

For those who are concerned about US actions to maintain global primacy should expect our elected officials, especially the president, who ‘appears’ to support military intervention when it comes to Taiwan, answer these questions:

1. Do Congressional visits to Taiwan and President Biden’s statement of defending Taiwan militarily make Taiwan more secure?

2. Could they describe to what extent the US will engage China militarily to ‘defend’ Taiwan? For example, time the US will commit to defending Taiwan.

3. Will the US target, and even occupy, areas of the mainland in its defense of Taiwan?

4. If the answer to question 3 is, yes, then will that legitimize China targeting areas beyond those located in the western pacific, e.g. Hawaii or West Coast of the US?

5. Is the Congress and the President just political posturing assuming that China will ‘back down’ from its Taiwan ambitions?

6. If so, what evidence do they have that this will be the outcome?

7. Can Congress and the President explain why is Taiwan considered a national interest?

8. Can those who advocate military defense of Taiwan guarantee that war with China will not go beyond conventional warfare and go nuclear?

— A.J. Jarrett, via [email protected]