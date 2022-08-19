LETTERS: Town hall or fundraiser? Advocating for gun violence solutions deserves real conversation

Editor: I eagerly read your story on Tom Sullivan being part of the group holding a virtual Townhall meeting regarding gun control. I fully support his advocacy of raising the age at which a person may buy an automatic gun from 18 to 21. I looked forward to being part of that Townhall meeting until I read it required a level of donation! Since when are Townhall meetings exclusive to those who can only afford to pay for their opinions to be heard?? I believe a Townhall meeting includes all of those who live in a town. I would have understood better had it been a story which indicated that contributors only were going to be part of this meeting. To call a donors only meeting a “town hall” meeting is deceptive.