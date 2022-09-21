LETTERS: Tom Kim is the right choice to protect kids

Editor: My wife Maria and I strongly endorse Tom Kim for State Senate District 27. We know that Tom has the right approach to real school safety – something that is needed in our policy discussions.

We lost our son, Kendrick Castillo, when he was killed by a shooter at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch in 2019. We advocate for early education mentorship, school safety transparency and armed personnel inside schools.

Early education mentorships will address the mental health issues that so many children and teens are facing today.

We need transparency through school boards and school administrations on mental and physical threat assessments, so parents can see what is happening at their children’s schools.

We need armed personnel at schools because we can’t just wait for law enforcement to arrive on scene.

We have talked with Tom Kim about our approach and know he will support such measures as we all work to find real solutions to the school safety dilemma.

— John Castillo, via [email protected]