LETTERS: To drive innovation in Aurora, focus on connectivity 

Editor: We live in a world where connectivity is an absolute necessity. With more than 275 million smartphone users in the US, and with up to 25 internet-connected devices in the average American home, it’s safe to say that reliable internet is no longer a luxury, but indispensable. Society’s expectations for our wireless devices goes beyond texting, calling, and surfing. Smartphone and mobile devices are used for everything from securing a safe ride home, to socializing with friends, to using touchless payments, to working from home, and more – and we expect it all to work in an instant.

Even the best smart devices are only as good as their network. Livestreaming events we don’t want to miss, navigating directions using GPS, and checking in with loved ones from anywhere all require a network of communications infrastructure. After all, according to an Ericsson Mobility Report, smartphones generate about 97 percent of mobile data traffic, with video accounting for nearly 70 percent of that traffic.

The movement from 3G to 4G meant an explosion of mobile internet use, as users created more and more data with every swipe of their finger. Now, we need to upgrade from 4G to 5G to meet the ever-growing data demand created by modern American life. To achieve this level of connectivity anywhere, anytime, 5G communications infrastructure must be built in every community. Not only will the buildout of next gen wireless networks create more jobs in Aurora and the metro Denver area, but 5G will unlock innovations in nearly every industry, in ways we can’t even understand right now.

With an estimated 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide by 2025, demand is skyrocketing for the reliable, ultra-fast connectivity this technology will bring, and innovation along with it. This will empower and support other industries, like the grocery and food delivery services, which gained a massive audience because of the connectivity that brings together drivers, retailers, and consumers. We’re seeing that here in Aurora as well.

There are 17 billion connected machines today, 7 billion of which are IoT devices – and that’s expected to triple in the next three years to 21 billion IoT devices. Ensuring these devices work everywhere, every time means 5G is at the center of all our lives, even if we don’t realize it. By working together to build, maintain, and improve these revolutionary 5G capabilities around the metro Denver area, everyone can benefit from faster, more reliable internet whenever and wherever it’s needed.

— Tim Urband, Colorado Wireless Association President, via [email protected]