LETTERS: The Center should reconsider stance on prohibiting police from Pride celebrations

Re: REX FULLER: Controversy and the decision to preclude police from Denver Pride are both warranted

Editor: We just learned of this today and are horrified. We are telling some members of our LGBTQ family that they cannot come home for the holidays because of their career choice. Really?

We completely understand the antipathy for police by people of color but how does this latest exclusion help healing? On the contrary it adds yet another rift in our already deeply divided society.

The Center prides itself on being a safe space for everyone, and totally inclusive, yet now we are touting exclusion.

We simply do not see the logic of painting the LGBTQ police with the same brush as the bad apples we all certainly accept are there, or a system which creates them. There are many many good, honorable, members of the police; should we not not want to believe that those who are LGBTQ are among them?

Upon hearing this, and reading your article in the Sentinel, we were overcome by that terrible feeling of ‘not in my name’. We have always been proud of to be members of the SAGE group at The Center but now we fear we will prefer to keep quiet about the fact that we are associated with The Center at all.

We know that The Board cannot involve the rest of us in every decision – that is why we have a Board.

But a decision such as this which reflects on all of us involved with The Center might surely have been open to a survey or similar? We wonder if even the staff and/or volunteers were allowed to offer opinions?

We are deeply angered and embarrassed by this decision and urge you to rescind it immediately.

— Gillian Edwards and Betsy McConnell, via [email protected]