LETTERS: Teach history with heart

Editor: History needs to be taught, and like all unhappy truth, information must be given in a way that the children can accept it. The racial makeup of my bi-racial grandson’s 4th grade class was all white, but him. The clueless white teacher (in Douglas County, of course) shared the information about slavery with no prior warning to our family. My grandson was traumatized, and spent the next 8 years of DC schools with his white classmates looking at him whenever slavery was discussed. Denver is segregated, and the white sections are in need of information and heart.

— Patricia Lillian via [email protected]