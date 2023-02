Editor: HB23-1068 has unintended consequences. If insurance companies cannot charge premiums based on risk (large or aggressive pets) then they will just raise premiums on everyone. Dead beat tenants might get a pet to put more evictions roadblocks in place. Use my taxpayer dollars and your taxpayer dollars to reimburse owners up to $1000 tenants pay for pet damage. What happened to personal responsibility?

—Bill Seighman