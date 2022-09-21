LETTERS: Ruby Martinez will give Douglas County what it needs in the legislature

Editor: Ruby Martinez is running for Colorado State House District 45 to replace Patrick Neville.

Ruby believes in science, human rights, and strict adherence to our constitutions, both federal and state.

Currently, in Douglas County, we have religious extremists and militias creating fear and division and we have politicians that are cozy with them and their efforts to divide our communities into factions.

Ruby will be a representative for all of District 45 and not a select, extremist click as we’ve seen over the last few years.

Ruby holds a Ph.D. from the University of Colorado and teaching Psychiatric Nurses is part of her extensive resume.

Please do yourself and our district a favor and take the time to read in more detail about Ruby and why she should be our next representative at https://ballotpedia.org/Ruby_ Martinez

— Terry Cannon, via [email protected]