LETTERS: Phil Weiser will continue to do right by Colorado

Editor: On November 8, we must re-elect Attorney General Phil Weiser or see drastic reversals of basic rights both across the country and here in Colorado.

In the face of repeated attacks, Phil has long defended Roe and the constitutional right to a legal and safe abortion. He joined a coalition of 24 state AGs to fight the Gag Rule, allowing health service providers that deliver reproductive health care to millions of low-income or uninsured individuals to receive federal funding.

Phil fought for equal rights for LGBTQ equality, pushing for legislation that ended discriminatory practices like conversation therapy, challenging the refusal of care rule that would have denied health care to LGBTQ individuals, and supporting non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ individuals at the Supreme Court.

He has also defended the DREAMers — another population whose status is continually threatened despite adherence to DACA provisions, prevailing at the Supreme Court to defend their right to stay in the United States.

Phil Weiser worked with Counties and Municipalities to sue the Opioid manufacturers and distributors, participating in many meetings to create an equitable distribution across the state.

Phil Weiser is a listener, a problem solver, and fighter for our rights.

In a post-Roe world we need Phil in the AG’s office more than ever, providing a safeguard against the harmful and regressive decisions by the recent Supreme Court. Phil Weiser knows that our country is only as strong as the rights it protects — not just for vulnerable groups, but for all of us. We must re-elect him.

—Nancy Jackson, via [email protected]