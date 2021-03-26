LETTERS: House bill could set free murderers like Nathan Dunlap

EDITOR: By a coincidence, I was thinking of Nathan Dunlap when : By a coincidence, I was thinking of Nathan Dunlap when I read your editorial that mentioned his murder of four co-workers at Chuck E. Cheese. At the time, that was the worst mass murder in Aurora history. I was thinking of Dunlap because the Colorado House Judicial Committee will consider a bill on March 30 that could let him walk free in about four years. Dunlap was sentenced to death, but the sentence was commuted to life without parole plus 108 years.

House Bill 21-1209 says in part, “If an offender who committed murder in the first degree . . . has served 28 years of his or her sentence and successfully completed the [three-year] program . . . there shall be a presumption in favor of granting parole.”

Dunlap would be eligible to enter the three-year program 90 days after the governor signs the bill and would likely be released three years later. I hope that citizens will let lawmakers know what they think.

Ray Harlan is the chairman for Colorado Victims for Justice