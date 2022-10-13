LETTERS: Dig a little deeper to find out what Republicans really care about

Editor: Re: “Democrats Don’t Care” (Kiel) — Which party, for decades, has used abortion prohibition as the CORNERSTONE of their branding and identity? And made sure their base understands that control of the US Senate = SCOTUS judges that will overrule Roe?

Your “base” does not care about regulations or tax reduction. They DO care about abortion, “monsters” entering the US via the Southern border, limitation on LGBTQ freedoms, preventing ANY restrictions on gun ownership, plutocracy, etc. Scratch a bit deeper and you find Christian nationalism and/or white supremacy. If not for the weaponization of gerrymandering (and of the filibuster), we would not be having this discussion.

— Stuart Zieger, via [email protected]