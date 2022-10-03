LETTERS: Colorado needs Tom Kim

Editor: The crime rate is the highest it has been in two decades. The offender friendly policies coming out of the State Capitol have made our neighborhoods and our families less safe.

As an Aurora City Council Member, I have fought hard to address the rise in crime here in Aurora, but only so much can be done at the municipal level. We desperately need a statewide solution.

Tom Kim is running for Senate District 27 (Aurora, Centennial). He is a strong supporter of Law Enforcement and has volunteered for the Arapahoe County Mounted Patrol. In the State Senate, Tom will prioritize public safety and support laws that put criminals behind bars not back on the street.

I encourage you join me in voting for Tom Kim for State Senate.

—Dustin Zvonek, via [email protected]