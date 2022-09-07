LETTERS: Both parties are not the same

Editor: I am registered as an unaffiliated voter. For most of my life, I have observed the tug of war between the two parties. Each side took a different approach, but the parties used to work together on problems such as growing our economy and fighting authoritarianism.

This is no longer true. Those who say, “Both parties are the same” are just not paying attention. The current Republican Party is no longer a party with ideas, it’s a personality cult. In order to preserve their power, the Republican Party is intent on destroying our democracy.

Republicans have mastered intentional hypocrisy, accusing others of exactly what they themselves are doing. Using the lie that the last election was stolen, they are busy setting up a system to steal the 2024 election. 54 Republican election deniers have won primaries for positions that have a role in the election certification process (governor, attorney general, secretary of state, senate and house members). They plan to replace their state’s electors legitimately chosen by the voters with a set of electors of their choosing.

If they succeed, our democracy is dead. The November election is the most important in our history.

Those of us who value democracy must get involved, whether we are Unaffiliated, Democrats, or true conservative Republicans. We far outnumber those who are trying to take our liberty.

What can we do? Volunteer for a Democratic candidate. Donate. At the very least, register and vote!

—Philip Riffe, via [email protected]