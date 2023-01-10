LETTERS: Aurora’s Republican majority evading public input through procedure

Editor: In just one year, Aurora’s authoritarian Republican majority has taken unprecedented steps to interfere with your ability to participate in your local government.
They’ve taken away the public’s ability to speak at the end of council meetings, created unreasonable registration deadlines making it harder for Aurorans arriving from work to address council, and arbitrarily capped the number of people who can speak at Public Invited to be Heard — while creating loopholes which allow them to selectively choose which members of the public get to be the lucky exception.
It shouldn’t be surprising that they are now comfortable silencing their opposition on council by abusing the motion to end debate, also known as “calling the question.” Time and time again, Republicans, typically led by Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, vote to end debate when they can’t defend their positions after questioning by their colleagues, or sometimes before debate can even begin.
Just last night, this tactic was used to prevent meaningful debate on a massive budget cut proposed by Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Jurinsky. Because the proposal was passed in a manner designed to suppress tough questions, Aurorans will now be forced to deal with a $6 million per year hole in Aurora’s budget in 2025, including cuts to major services which have yet to be specified. This tactic has also been used on many other proposals, including changes to the homelessness campus resolution to bring it more in line with evidence-based best practices, and efforts to restore the city’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as well as the Office of the Independent Monitor in our 2023 budget.
The trend is clear: Aurora’s Republican council doesn’t want to hear from you or anyone who might challenge them.
Aurorans deserve council members who can publicly defend their proposals and votes, and representatives who don’t run away from the people they represent.
— Juan Marcano, via [email protected]
Juan Marcano is an Aurora City Council member. He represents Ward IV.
Thank you, CM Marcano.
I fully agree that the $6 million revenue cut was reckless — particularly in the light of recent decision to incur $35 million in additional debt to cover simple road maintenance and the abject refusal of this council to even acknowledge the $30+ million hole in the sales tax bucket (Aurora’s retail tax base per capita lags the state average by 14% — a D-).
It’s absolutely clear, partisan ideology is the obstacle.
Aurora’s right religiously believe laissez faire is something absolute, regardless of the damages it’s clearly caused over the last 30 years. Particularly when you consider the sad state of our cultural venues and the fact that 91% of the cultural tax we pay goes to fuel other cities’ gluttony. It’s taken the Dems and GOP both to screw up Aurora so badly.
For the socialist left, a strategy to boost retail, dining and entertainment would be seen as pro-capitalism. Can’t do that!
For the non-socialist left, partisan fundraising collides with what’s best for Aurora— specifically when it comes to discussing Aurora’s exit from the sacred Denver SCFD. Ditto GOP fundraising.
Then there’s the folks who over the many years have grown emotionally attached to the SCFD tax district and it’s cute mascot— a tax district that won’t disclose city-level numbers for objective consideration (Is it ever okay for a tax district to even have a PR budget?).
I pray that there are pragmatic moderates ready to step up in November to tackle the city’s revenue problems. Strategically and financially, this city council is rudderless.
Jeff,
I’m not sure where you’ve heard us come out against boosting retail, dining and entertainment. CMs Coombs, Murillo, and I have attended conferences over the last two years whose primary focus is to transform poor suburban planning into economically and culturally thriving neighborhood/city centers, typically centered around a performing arts/cultural arts complex. What Carmel, IN/Plessis-Robinson, FR have done should be replicated in Aurora ASAP. We have the space and the financing tools to do it, we just need private sector partners and the political will to make it happen.
Like your thoughts on eliminating participation in SCFD and pragmatic moderates. Keep up the good work.
As we once again approach campaign season, you will hear a constant drumbeat from Marcano and his socialist comrades along the same line, “Aurora deserves council members who __________.” Translated, Marcano means council member puppets who will help us advance the rose-pinned agenda, like the empty suit Ruben Medina and no-show Crystal Murillo.
Jurinsky does seem a bit short-fused, but I can understand it. These leftists think it’s high art to just say the same things over and over until a body drops.
In the words of Karl Valentin, “Everything has already been said, but not yet by everyone.”
This is politics, folks, not an editorial.