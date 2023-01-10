LETTERS: Aurora’s Republican majority evading public input through procedure

Editor: In just one year, Aurora’s authoritarian Republican majority has taken unprecedented steps to interfere with your ability to participate in your local government.

They’ve taken away the public’s ability to speak at the end of council meetings, created unreasonable registration deadlines making it harder for Aurorans arriving from work to address council, and arbitrarily capped the number of people who can speak at Public Invited to be Heard — while creating loopholes which allow them to selectively choose which members of the public get to be the lucky exception.

It shouldn’t be surprising that they are now comfortable silencing their opposition on council by abusing the motion to end debate, also known as “calling the question.” Time and time again, Republicans, typically led by Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, vote to end debate when they can’t defend their positions after questioning by their colleagues, or sometimes before debate can even begin.

Just last night, this tactic was used to prevent meaningful debate on a massive budget cut proposed by Mayor Mike Coffman and Councilmember Jurinsky. Because the proposal was passed in a manner designed to suppress tough questions, Aurorans will now be forced to deal with a $6 million per year hole in Aurora’s budget in 2025, including cuts to major services which have yet to be specified. This tactic has also been used on many other proposals, including changes to the homelessness campus resolution to bring it more in line with evidence-based best practices, and efforts to restore the city’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as well as the Office of the Independent Monitor in our 2023 budget.

The trend is clear: Aurora’s Republican council doesn’t want to hear from you or anyone who might challenge them.

Aurorans deserve council members who can publicly defend their proposals and votes, and representatives who don’t run away from the people they represent.

— Juan Marcano, via [email protected]

Juan Marcano is an Aurora City Council member. He represents Ward IV.