LETTERS: Aurora City Council should approve affordable homes to protect children

Editor: We know that safe housing is essential for the health of our community, especially the health of our community’s children. Yet, 1 in 3 Aurora families struggle to afford quality housing – a statistic that is worsening amidst the pandemic.

As a pediatrician who lives and works in Aurora, I regularly see families in need of housing in my clinics and in my neighborhood. While I am proud to help treat these kids’ medical conditions, working to prevent their illnesses and diseases is also a priority. Part of that prevention means safe homes that families can afford because housing stability is a key contributor to better health outcomes.

On October 25th, Aurora City Council will vote on a zoning designation that will allow Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes in Havana Heights. It is a proposal that aligns with the City’s critical 2020 housing plan goals and with what my patients and their families need. I urge our City Council to grant this zoning designation.

—Margaret Tashjian, via [email protected]