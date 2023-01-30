LETTER: Black and blue bruises

Editor: A bruise indicates an injury on that is deeper than the surface.

My heart ached when I read Emily Washburn’s article in Forbes. It read: Tyre Nichols, 29, died of excessive blood loss on January 10, three days after two confrontations with Memphis police following a traffic stop for reckless driving.

Five officers—Taddarius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr and Justin Smithwere—were fired on January 20 and indicted by a grand jury Thursday after investigations by the police department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and FBI found them “directly responsible” for Nichols fatal injuries.

When I see this, when the community and law enforcement see this, the first thing that stands out is, the accused officers are all African American, THIS TIME. And, it gives leave for many to say it’s not a racial issue at all. But, to many including myself, the overall picture remains a racial issue in that the vast majority of incidents of this kind is white on black. We aan’t ignore the significance of this tragedy and at the same time we can not let this issue become a distraction or cloud the bigger picture.

What it does bring to light is that while the majority of law enforcement is genuinely dedicated to serve and protect, there is a sub-culture within law enforcement. It has a foundation deeply rooted in the primitive, Barbaric nature of man.

Those who are dedicated law officers, as well as the community, find it difficult to respond in the eyesight of each other in a way that condemns this nature, or this culture without somehow tainting law enforcement as a whole; a sense of throwing out the baby with the water.

The fact that these officers were black, highlights how deeply entrenched this sub-culture is within law enforcement. So much so, that it sometimes penetrates and goes far beyond the color of our skin on either side of the issue. Something inside the soul or heart that unleashes the anger from all that we experience in life and we hate but can’t escape. Then it’s expressed in an out of control, violent attack on subconscious opportunity to get relief of a stored up anger, stored for years or even a lifetime.

Bottom line: It can be fatal when we rely on self control when SELF is broken, wounded and without hope in the situation we call life.

— Pastor Thomas Mayes, via [email protected]