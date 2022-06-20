LET’S ROLL: Aurora full of perks for annual Bike to Work Day

AURORA | Local cyclists who brave the heat to participate in Bike to Work Day this Wednesday will be met with praise and a few perks along their Aurora commute.

Held every year, Bike to Work Day promotes sustainable transportation by encouraging commuters in the Denver metro area to ditch their car for a day. For the first time, E-470 is getting in on the action by hosting a free breakfast station from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. on the E-470 trail at Chambers Road in Parker. Cyclists will also have the opportunity to donate to a local charity and learn about the trail projects the highway authority has built.

For those taking public transit for one leg of their journey, RTD is offering a commemorative T-shirt to cyclists who stop by its table at the Civic Center Plaza or Union Station between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. with their gear and tag RTD in a social media post. Bikes are allowed on all RTD buses and trains in designated areas.

In north Aurora, Stanley Marketplace will have a breakfast station beginning at 6:30 a.m. for those rolling through on two wheels. Nothing gets those legs pumping like a Logan House cold brew, afterall.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Aurora Wednesday are forecasted to be in the 80s during the day, with a high of 87 degrees and a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon.

More information about transportation options can be found at biketoworkday.co.