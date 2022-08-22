Lane closures on Smoky Hill expected for next 2 months

AURORA | Starting Monday, East Smoky Hill Road will have left-lane closures going onto South Buckley Road for upwards of the next two months due to road construction, according to the city of Aurora.

“Smoky Hill at Buckley will have left-lane closures onto Buckley in both directions beginning Aug. 22 for 75 days,” the city said in a social media post. “No left turns will be allowed.”

The post also said that the left thru lanes will be closed during the day. Signed detours will be in place and motorists should expect delays or plan to use alternate routes.





