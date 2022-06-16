JUST ONE: Arapahoe County Clerk warns unaffiliated voters to only cast primary ballot for one party

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s Office warned on Thursday that unaffiliated voters should only return one ballot, not both they were sent, for their vote to count.

“We’re seeing way too many Unaffiliated voters’ envelopes coming back with both R and (D) ballots- and by law they cannot be counted,” Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez said Thursday morning on Twitter. “PLEASE remember to vote and return only one ballot if you’re an Unaffiliated voter!”

In Arapahoe County, about 45.8% of voters are unaffiliated, far more than either of the two major political parties. About 31% of voters are registered Democrats and 21% are registered Republicans.

Since 2018, Coloradans who are unaffiliated with a political party have been allowed to vote in primary elections, but cannot vote in the elections of more than one political party. Unaffiliated voters should receive ballots for each primary, and only fill out and return one of their choosing.

Ballots for the June primary election were mailed beginning on June 6 and are due by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. Details on where to return ballots, how to register and other information are available at arapahoevotes.gov.