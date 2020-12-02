Japanese aerospace company makes partnership commitment to Colorado Air and Space Port

AURORA | A Japanese-based space plane company took an “important” step toward Adams County Wednesday when PD AeroSpace signed an agreement with the Colorado Air and Space Port.

The firm, which aims to develop high-altitude planes breaching the atmosphere for speedy commercial flights, agreed to a memorandum of understanding with Colorado’s only Space Port near Watkins.

The agreement doesn’t legally require any investment from PD AeroSpace. But the company’s chief executive officer, Shuji Ogawa, said it’s an “important and notable” step toward test flights above the high plains east of Aurora. PD AeroSpace will also begin to incorporate the Space Port’s environment into plane designs, according to a statement.

Economic development boosters tout the Space Port as a crucial part of Colorado’s so-called Aerospace Alley from Denver to Colorado Springs.

“The Adams County Board fully supports this partnership and the future growth opportunities associated with PD AeroSpace having a presence at Colorado Air and Space Port,” Emma Pinter, Adams County Commissioner, said in a statement. “They have been fantastic partners from the beginning, and we look forward to cementing our relationship.”