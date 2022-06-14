James Beard Foundation names Annette chef best in mountain region

AURORA | Caroline Glover, chef at Annette Scratch-to-Table in Stanley Marketplace in north Aurora, was named best chef in the mountain region by the James Beard Foundation.

Glover, who founded Annette in 2016, was a semi-finalist for the category in 2018 and 2019 as well as a nominee in 2020. She accepted the award June 13 at the awards ceremony in Chicago, making her the first chef in Aurora to earn the prestigious title.

Accepting the award, Glover told the audience that because of her staff, Annette was able to pivot to a to-go model in the early days of the pandemic, “and many more iterations after that,” she said.

The eatery eventually constructed a dozen six-foot by eight-foot greenhouses for guests in an effort to curb spreading COVID-19. It was also an effort to keep the business afloat.

Co-owner Nelson Harvey, Glover’s husband, told The Sentinel in October 2020 the restaurant’s revenue was down about 40% compared to regular times.

“Restaurants aren’t a luxury, we’re essential,” Glover said this week. “And it’s time for us to start being treated that way.”

Annette is Glover’s first restaurant, but she isn’t new to Colorado’s food scene. Previously, she worked two years at Denver’s Acorn, rising to sous chef under executive chef Amos Watts.

In 2011, Glover spent a season at Locavore Bed and Breakfast in Paonia, on the Western Slope, where she says she was able to unite her passions for farming and cooking.

Later, in Carbondale, she formed her own farm-to-table supper club.

She moved to Denver in 2014.