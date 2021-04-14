ICE arrests Mexican gang member on immigration charges in Aurora

AURORA | Federal agents in Aurora last week arrested an 18th Street gang member previously convicted of shooting and maiming a teenage girl, according to the regional office of U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE officials on Monday announced the April 9 arrest of 29-year-old Luis Guzman-Rincon on immigration charges.

Guzman-Rincon, a native of Mexico who has been convicted of multiple violent crimes in Colorado in the past decade, has been among ICE’s top 10 most wanted people for removal from the country.

Guzman-Rincon illegally entered the U.S. at an unknown location on an unknown date, according to ICE records.

In 2012, he was convicted of first-degree murder, though a Colorado appeals court overturned the decision three years later, according to ICE reports.

Guzman-Rincon was later convicted of attempted manslaughter in Arapahoe County District Court for shooting and paralyzing a 16-year-old girl in a gang-related shooting, according to Alethea Smock, spokesperson for ICE’s midwest office.

“His reckless disregard for children placed him on the ICE top ten most wanted list and we made him a priority for arrest,” John Fabbricatore, Denver field office director for ICE, said in a statement.

ICE officials said Guzman-Rincon was released from Arapahoe County jail in 2017 after getting credit for time-served despite immigration authorities filing a detainer request asking jailers to let them know when he would be released so they could subsequently apprehend him.

ICE authorities regularly say that their efforts to detain and deport people like Guzman-Rincon have been hobbled by a 2019 state law that prohibits jailers from physically detaining people solely based on their immigration status without a judge’s order.

Officials with local sheriff’s offices typically let ICE know when certain detainees will be released via email or fax, but ICE agents often bemoan the lack of time they’re given to get to jails and make arrests.

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on Guzman-Rincon’s recent arrest.

Protocols regarding ICE actions and arrests have slightly morphed in recent months following executive orders and memos issued by the Biden Administration.

“ICE fugitive operations prioritizes enforcement efforts toward individuals who present a heightened threat to national security and public safety, such as transnational gang members, child sex offenders and individuals with prior convictions for violent crimes,” Smock wrote in a statement. “ … ICE is now implementing the interim civil immigration enforcement priorities directed by The Department of Homeland Security to focus its limited resources on threats to national security, border security, and public safety.”