Hinkley High School changes mascot following law limiting Native American imagery

AURORA | New mascot, same school spirit. Previously the thunderbirds, Hinkley High School’s mascot has officially changed to “thunder” following a state law limiting the use of Native American imagery in school logos.

The thunderbird is a mythical bird found in a variety of Native American legends and folklore. In 2021, Colorado lawmakers passed a law prohibiting the use of Native American mascots by schools unless they have an agreement with a specific tribe.

Hinkley was one of a number of Colorado schools asked to change its mascot from the thunderbird after the law took effect including Arrowhead Elementary School, which voted in November to change its mascot to the fox.

The school solicited suggestions last year and in December had an online survey where community members were asked to select one of five final options. Along with thunder, other finalists were bluejays, heroes, pilots, and talon (the name of an Air Force jet).

The rationale for thunder was that it is similar to the former mascot and is “a force to be reckoned with,” the survey said.

The school will retain its cadet blue and silver colors and motto of “a flight above the rest.”