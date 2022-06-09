Health officials recommend revaccination for people who received mishandled doses at dozens of Aurora vaccine clinics

AURORA | The state health department said Wednesday that a medical clinic that held dozens of COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the metro region, including in Aurora, was improperly storing vaccines, and those who received doses then should be revaccinated.

Colorado Alliance for Health Equity and Practice’s Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity conducted 63 clinics between Feb. 21, 2021 and Jan. 16, 2022, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. At those clinics — which mostly took place in Aurora, Centennial, Denver, Englewood and Westminster — the agency said 1,810 adults and children 5-years-old and younger received COVID-19 vaccines.

During routine compliance checks in April, CDPHE said staff found “issues related to storage and handling of COVID-19 vaccines at off-site clinics.” The clinic’s staff did not use approved vaccine transport units or properly pack the vaccines. Temperature logging was also an issue. All three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen (J&J) — were offered to patients at those clinics.

Vaccines that are not stored properly may be less effective in protecting against the novel coronavirus, leading state health officials to recommend people who received vaccines at the off-site clinics to get another dose.

“There are no negative side effects associated with receiving an invalid dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The only risk associated with an invalid dose is that it does not offer protection from COVID-19 the way a valid dose does, and the efficacy of the doses administered cannot be confirmed,” the agency said. “CDPHE encourages those affected to talk with their health care provider about any concerns or questions about revaccination, but it’s not required.”

CDPHE is notifying affected people by text message, phone, email and direct mail if contact information is available. People vaccinated at one of the Family Medicine clinics are also encouraged to email CDPHE with questions at [email protected].

While the clinic’s pop-up clinics have been scrutinized, CDPHE officials said the clinic’s permanent location at 5250 Leetsdale Drive is “fully compliant.” The practice’s website says its mission is to “improve the health of Colorado’s immigrant communities.”

Affected clinic locations and dates, according to CDPHE, are: