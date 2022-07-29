Havana Business Improvement District holding outdoor market Saturday

AURORA | The city’s most diverse corridor invites Aurorans to a global marketplace this weekend as part of a series of summer events in the district.

The Havana Business Improvement District is hosting the market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free to attend marketplace is in the Havana Exchange Shopping Center parking lot at 2802 South Havana Street and will include music, dance and crafts.

“This event will highlight and celebrate cultural diversity through local small business,” the district’s Facebook page said. “You will find a mix of vendors from around the world with a variety of products ranging from food, crafts, home goods, art, jewelry and more.”

The marketplace is being held twice monthly during the summer, with future dates scheduled for August 13 and 27 and September 10 and 24.