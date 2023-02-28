Grandview placed on accidental lockdown Tuesday morning

AURORA | Grandview High School was accidentally placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, according to police and district officials.

How exactly a lockdown was triggered unintentionally is unclear.

“Grandview High School was inadvertently placed on lockdown this morning for a brief time after the system was triggered accidentally,” Cherry Creek School District spokesperson Lauren Snell told the Sentinel. “At no time were students and staff in any danger.”

Aurora Police Department officers responded to the scene to assess that there was no actual threat, police spokesperson Sydney Edwards said.

The district sent a message to Grandview families about the incident, which said that it would be “working to ensure that this does not happen again.”

The school district follows the standard response protocol for school security developed by the “I Love U Guys” Foundation, and the schools’ public address systems are programmed so that they can automatically broadcast video and audio messages directing students and staff to go into lockdown or another phase of the protocol.