Grandview High School students protest school district’s handling of sexual assault cases

AURORA | Hundreds of students at Grandview High School walked out out of class Wednesday morning to protest an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault case at the school and problems with how the district handles assault allegations.

Under Title IX, a federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education, school districts are required to investigate allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct in order to ensure that students have a safe learning environment. The details regarding how K-12 schools and universities should investigate cases have changed under the past two presidential administrations and may be changed again soon by the Biden administration.

Students who left class this week said they were frustrated with what some perceive as the district slow-walking a Title IX investigation into a case of sexual assault at Grandview. The protest took place during the school’s advisory period at 10 a.m. and lasted for about half an hour, Grandview Chronicle photographer Will Brent Inzana told The Sentinel.

The majority of the student body participated in the walkout, he said, and many teachers and staff were supportive as well. Students who participated were marked absent but beyond that Brent Inzana did not believe anyone was disciplined by the administration.

“Everybody was just there to support the cause and ask the school district to do better,” he said.

According to reporting last week from KDVR, a 17-year-old male student at Grandview is currently facing misdemanor sexual assault charges for allegedly groping a 16-year-old female student in November who he had been harassing since August 2020.

Speaking to KDVR, the victim’s family said that the school district has been conducting a Title IX investigation into the allegations for five months, and had repeatedly extended it due to criminal proceedings. The family also claimed the district has not done anything to punish the student or separate him from the victim beyond making him sign a no-contact order.

“It’s very difficult for her to walk in there every day knowing this is looming and that this alleged perpetrator is still at the school that she has to see every day,” the victim’s father told KDVR.

On Friday, district spokesperson Abbe Smith told The Sentinel the television station’s reporting contained inaccuracies but declined to elaborate.

“We do stand in solidarity with survivors,” Smith said in an email. “We also can say that the statements in the KDVR story are a mischaracterization of our response in this matter. However, we cannot release details because we have an obligation to protect students’ privacy.”

Details regarding the criminal case are not available to the public because it concerns a juvenile. A representative from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it did make a report at the school and that the case is currently being prosecuted by the DA’s office.

A Sentinel records request to Cherry Creek for details of the Title IX investigation was denied by the district.

In a statement, the Cherry Creek School District said that it takes all allegations of sexual harassment seriously and is committed to following federal laws including Title IX.

“In the situation you reference, CCSD has followed both Title IX and CCSD Board policies,” the statement said. “CCSD also works collaboratively with law enforcement, and within the parameters set in federal regulations to ensure a safe learning environment for all students. CCSD is restricted by law, including FERPA, from sharing student information or commenting on specific student matters and Title IX investigations.”

On Wednesday, the district sent out a letter to all high school families addressing the walkout. The letter said that the district respected students’ ability to peacefully gather and supervised the activity to ensure student safety.

“At CCSD, we stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault, abuse, and harassment,” the letter said.

Students who are being harassed should reach out to their school administrator or the district equity compliance officer, the letter said. It also listed several local organizations that provides services for assault victims, including Blue Bench and the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

On Thursday, Superintendent Chris Smith sent another letter to the entire district.

“First and foremost, I want to say that I stand in solidarity with victims of sexual assault and harassment,” Smith said. “I also applaud the courage and commitment of our young people who gathered peacefully yesterday and used their voices to call attention to critical issues.”

Smith reiterated that the district cannot comment on specific Title IX cases and that it takes all allegations seriously.

Not all of the district’s students feel the same, however.

Brent Inzana said the walkout was organized after the KDVR article about the case came out last week, but it was about “the bigger picture” of how the district handles sexual assault allegations.

During the walkout many students spoke about their own experiences with assault and voiced disappointment with Cherry Creek’s response, he said.

“A lot of people are angry and distraught about the mishandling of so many sexual assault cases in this district,” he said. “This hit close to home for a lot of people in our school because a lot of people have been sexually assaulted and it hasn’t been addressed in the way they would want it to be.”