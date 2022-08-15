Global Fest bringing international entertainment and exchange to Aurora

AURORA | Aurora’s annual celebration of international arts and culture returns in-person Saturday, bringing music, food and vendors representing countries from around the world to the city’s municipal center.

“Aurora is truly the world in a city, and nowhere is that more apparent than at Global Fest,” the city wrote in a news release. “This unique multicultural event, presented by the city of Aurora, brings together the sights, sounds and flavors of nations around the world in celebration of the diverse cultures and communities that call Aurora home.”

Global Fest is free and open to all. Entertainment includes two stages of musical performances and dance as well as creative activities for children, an international marketplace, fashion show and a Parade of Nations, showcasing dozens of countries.

The event was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning to the Great Lawn outside of the Aurora Municipal Center this year from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sponsors of this year’s Global Fest include Colorado Access, Aurora Asian/Pacific Community Partnership, Fitzsimons Credit Union, LaMar’s Donuts, Friday Health Plan, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver, Consulate General of Japan Denver, Denver7, Univision and New America College.

Aurora often tops the list of the most diverse cities in Colorado, and between 2016 and 2020, around one-fifth of the city’s population was foreign-born, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

More information about the event is available at AuroraGov.org/GlobalFest.





