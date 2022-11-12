Friday afternoon shooting in Aurora leaves 1 boy dead, 1 seriously injured

AURORA | An afternoon shooting in north Aurora Friday left one 12-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy hospitalized with serious injuries.

Aurora police say officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Zion Street Nov. 11 at about 3 p.m. On arrival, they found two young boys, who police say were related, with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital and the younger boy was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear whether the boys were alone or other people were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say the shots were fired at the boys from inside an Acura sedan. That car fled the scene, but has since been located, police said Friday evening. One person of interest has been detained, but because they are a juvenile, they won’t be named unless charged.

Police said the person of interest was known to the victims.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is set to identify the deceased victim after family has been notified.

Police say anybody with information about the shooting should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may remain anonymous and qualify for a reward up to $2,000.