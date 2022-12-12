French ambassador to recognize Aurora’s Global Village Academy Monday

AURORA | The French ambassador to the United States will present the Global Village Academy charter schools in Aurora and Douglas County with a seal of recognition for their French language education Monday, making them the only two schools in Colorado with the distinction.

French ambassador Philippe Etienne will present the schools with the LabelFrancÉducation seal in a ceremony Monday afternoon. Several other French dignitaries will also attend, according to the academy.

“We are very proud that we are the only two Colorado schools to receive this distinguished recognition,” GVA Douglas County school leader Stacy Bush said in a statement. “Our students and their families truly embrace the opportunity to receive a French bilingual education at a public charter school. The students not only spend half their day learning French but are immersed in French culture thanks to our native-speaking teachers.”

The Global Village Academy Collaborative is a network of charter schools with campuses in Aurora, Thornton and Parker. The two K-8 schools and one K-5 school have a language immersion model where students learn core content in English and a second language of either French, Spanish or Mandarin Chinese, according to the school.

The LabelFrancÉducation seal is a mark of quality for bilingual education in French granted by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Agency for French Education Abroad. The two campuses join 61 other K-8 schools in the U.S. with the distinction.